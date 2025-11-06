Tungsten Mining NL’s Mt Mulgine Project Shows Global Potential

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Tungsten Mining NL ( (AU:TGN) ) has provided an announcement.

Tungsten Mining NL has announced the results of the Scoping Study for its Mt Mulgine Project, which highlights the project’s global significance as a potential long-term, low-cost producer of tungsten and molybdenum. The study supports an accelerated approach to production and provides a foundation for a Pre-Feasibility Study. The project is positioned to benefit from record high tungsten prices, with a large mineral resource base and potential for expansion. The company plans to complete the Pre-Feasibility Study by Q2 2026, followed by a Definitive Feasibility Study in H2 2027.

More about Tungsten Mining NL

Tungsten Mining NL is an Australian company focused on the development of tungsten and molybdenum projects. It operates primarily in Western Australia and aims to become a significant player in the critical minerals market, with additional interests in copper, gold, and silver.

Average Trading Volume: 930,368

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$98.81M

Learn more about TGN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue