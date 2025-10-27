Tungsten Mining NL Issues New Shares to Bolster Market Position

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Tungsten Mining NL ( (AU:TGN) ).

Tungsten Mining NL announced the issuance of 107,481,915 new fully paid ordinary shares to professional and sophisticated investors as part of a placement. This move is part of a larger issuance plan, with the remaining shares having been issued earlier in October. The company has complied with relevant provisions of the Corporations Act and has no undisclosed information. This strategic share placement is expected to strengthen Tungsten Mining’s financial position, aiding its ambition to solidify its presence in the global tungsten market.

More about Tungsten Mining NL

Tungsten Mining NL is an Australian-based resources company focused on the exploration and development of tungsten projects in Australia. The company has established a significant tungsten resource inventory through exploration and acquisition, aiming to become a major player in the global primary tungsten market by developing low-cost tungsten concentrate production.

Average Trading Volume: 850,512

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$90.47M

