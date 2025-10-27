Tungsten Mining NL Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tungsten Mining NL ( (AU:TGN) ) has provided an announcement.

Tungsten Mining NL has announced the quotation of 107,481,915 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), effective October 27, 2025. This move is part of a previously announced transaction and is expected to enhance the company’s capital structure, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests positively.

More about Tungsten Mining NL

Tungsten Mining NL operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of tungsten projects. The company is engaged in the production and supply of tungsten concentrate, which is a critical material used in various industrial applications.

Average Trading Volume: 850,512

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$90.47M

