Tungsten Mining NL Announces Promising Drilling Results at Hatches Creek

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

An update from Tungsten Mining NL ( (AU:TGN) ) is now available.

Tungsten Mining NL has announced successful drilling results at its Hatches Creek Project, revealing significant tungsten and copper mineralisation across multiple prospects. The drilling program, which included 65 holes over 6,803 meters, confirmed high-grade tungsten at several sites and identified zones of copper mineralisation, prompting the company to plan a Maiden Mineral Resource estimate in the coming quarter. These findings are expected to enhance the project’s value and support its progression towards development.

More about Tungsten Mining NL

Tungsten Mining NL is an Australian developer focused on the exploration and potential development of tungsten resources. The company is actively engaged in mineral exploration projects, with a key focus on identifying and developing tungsten and copper mineralisation in Australia.

YTD Price Performance: -1.06%

Average Trading Volume: 134,921

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$83.13M

Learn more about TGN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.