Tungray Technologies Reports Strong First Half 2025 Results with Revenue Growth and Profitability

An update from Tungray Technologies Inc Class A ( (TRSG) ) is now available.

On September 30, 2025, Tungray Technologies Inc announced its unaudited financial results for the first half of 2025, reporting a 37% increase in total revenues to $7.4 million and a return to profitability with a net income of $0.5 million. The company has implemented strategic initiatives to drive revenue growth and reduce costs, including exploring partnerships, enhancing market penetration, and implementing cost-control measures. These efforts have improved gross margins and positioned Tungray to capitalize on emerging market trends, such as the rising demand for automotive refrigerators in new energy vehicles. The company is also investing in R&D to support long-term growth and competitiveness.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TRSG is a Neutral.

Tungray Technologies Inc Class A’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its financial performance, which is challenged by declining revenue, profitability, and cash flow issues. The technical analysis suggests a bearish trend, although not oversold, while the valuation is poor due to negative earnings. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events leaves these areas unaddressed.

Tungray Technologies Inc is a global Engineer-to-Order (ETO) company based in Singapore. The company focuses on providing customized and standardized products, particularly in sectors like semiconductor, automotive, and consumer products. Tungray is leveraging Singapore’s strategic location to expand its business regionally, with a focus on innovation in automation equipment, semiconductor solutions, and mechatronics.

