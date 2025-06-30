TuHURA Biosciences Completes Acquisition of Kineta, Inc.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

TuHURA Biosciences ( (HURA) ) has shared an announcement.

On June 30, 2025, TuHURA Biosciences completed its acquisition of Kineta, Inc., integrating Kineta’s VISTA inhibiting monoclonal antibody, now named TBS-2025, into its pipeline. This acquisition enhances TuHURA’s late-stage immuno-oncology offerings and unlocks additional financing, positioning the company to initiate a Phase 2 trial for TBS-2025 in the second half of 2025. The merger agreement outlines the conversion of Kineta shares into TuHURA shares and potential cash considerations, marking a strategic expansion in TuHURA’s therapeutic focus and capabilities.

The most recent analyst rating on (HURA) stock is a Buy with a $13.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on TuHURA Biosciences stock, see the HURA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on HURA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, HURA is a Underperform.

TuHURA Biosciences faces significant financial instability with no revenue and increasing net losses, heavily weighing down its overall score. Despite technical analysis showing some short-term momentum, the company’s poor valuation metrics and reliance on financing present substantial risks. The positive corporate event of a new board appointment offers some future potential but is not enough to offset the current challenges.

To see Spark’s full report on HURA stock, click here.

More about TuHURA Biosciences

TuHURA Biosciences, Inc. is a Phase 3 immuno-oncology company focused on developing novel technologies to address primary and acquired resistance to cancer immunotherapy. The company is leveraging its Delta Opioid Receptor technology to create bi-specific antibody drug conjugates and antibody peptide conjugates targeting Myeloid Derived Suppressor Cells to prevent T cell exhaustion and resistance to cancer treatments.

Average Trading Volume: 221,318

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $96.97M

Find detailed analytics on HURA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue