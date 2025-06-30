Tu Yi Holding Co., Ltd. Strengthens Governance with New Nomination Committee

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 55% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Tu Yi Holding Co., Ltd. ( (HK:1701) ) has shared an announcement.

Tu Yi Holding Co., Ltd. has established a Nomination Committee to enhance its governance structure. The committee is composed of a majority of independent non-executive directors and is tasked with overseeing the nomination process for board members. This move is expected to strengthen the company’s governance and ensure diverse representation within its leadership, potentially impacting its market positioning positively.

More about Tu Yi Holding Co., Ltd.

Tu Yi Holding Co., Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating with limited liability. It is publicly traded with a stock code of 1701.

Average Trading Volume: 161,948

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$120M

See more data about 1701 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue