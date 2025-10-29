TTK Prestige Announces Q2 and Half-Year Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from TTK Prestige Limited ( (IN:TTKPRESTIG) ) is now available.

TTK Prestige Limited has announced the publication of its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025. The results were advertised in major newspapers including Financial Express, Economic Times, and Dinamalar on October 29, 2025, indicating the company’s commitment to transparency and timely communication with its stakeholders.

Average Trading Volume: 4,194

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 98.16B INR

