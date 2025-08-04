Tsui Wah Holdings Announces Supplemental AGM Notice and Director Re-appointment

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Tsui Wah Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1314) ) has provided an update.

Tsui Wah Holdings Ltd. has issued a supplemental notice for its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for August 13, 2025. The notice includes an additional resolution to re-appoint Mr. So Chi Man as an independent non-executive director. This re-appointment is part of the company’s ongoing governance and management strategy, potentially impacting its leadership structure and stakeholder relations.

More about Tsui Wah Holdings Ltd.

Tsui Wah Holdings Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability. It operates within the restaurant industry, focusing on providing dining services primarily in Hong Kong. The company is publicly traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 824,459

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$268.8M

Learn more about 1314 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue