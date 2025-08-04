Tsui Wah Holdings Announces Re-election of Independent Director

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Tsui Wah Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1314) ) has provided an update.

Tsui Wah Holdings Limited announced the re-election of Mr. SO Chi Man as an independent non-executive director at the upcoming AGM. Mr. So, who has extensive experience in financial and accounting matters, has been serving as an INED since August 2024 and holds significant roles in the company’s committees. His re-election is expected to maintain stability in the company’s governance and leverage his expertise for future strategic decisions.

More about Tsui Wah Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 824,459

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$268.8M

For detailed information about 1314 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue