Tsubaki Nakashima Unveils Mid-Term Business Plan for 2025-2029

Tsubaki Nakashima Co., Ltd ( (JP:6464) ) has provided an announcement.

Tsubaki Nakashima Co., Ltd. has announced the formulation of a Mid-Term Business Plan for the five-year period from 2025 to 2029. This strategic plan is anticipated to guide the company’s operational goals and market strategies, potentially influencing its industry positioning and offering implications for shareholders and stakeholders.

More about Tsubaki Nakashima Co., Ltd

Tsubaki Nakashima Co., Ltd. operates within the precision components industry. The company primarily focuses on manufacturing and providing high-quality ball bearings and other related precision products, catering to a global market.

YTD Price Performance: -2.54%

Average Trading Volume: 397,886

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen18.67B

