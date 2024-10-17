TSMC’s Q3 2024 Financial Surge Highlights Semiconductor Strength

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) has released an update.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) reported a strong third quarter for 2024, with a 39% increase in revenue year-over-year, reaching NT$759.69 billion, and a 54.2% rise in net income. The company attributes its growth to robust demand for its advanced 3-nanometer and 5-nanometer technologies, driven by smartphone and AI-related markets. TSMC’s impressive financial performance underscores its leadership in the semiconductor industry, making it an attractive prospect for investors.

For further insights into TSM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.