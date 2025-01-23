TSMC Reports Shareholding Changes and Asset Transactions

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

The latest announcement is out from TSMC ( (TSM) ).

In January 2025, TSMC announced significant changes in shareholdings among its board of directors, executive officers, and major shareholders, as well as the acquisition and disposition of assets by the company and its subsidiaries during December 2024. These changes, which include notable transactions such as NT$13.1 billion in fixed-income asset acquisitions and NT$1.1 billion in equity dispositions, reflect the company’s ongoing strategic adjustments and financial management, impacting its market position and operations.

More about TSMC

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) is a leading company in the semiconductor industry, primarily focused on manufacturing and selling integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. It is known for providing comprehensive foundry services and is a key player in the global chip manufacturing market.

YTD Price Performance: 8.49%

Average Trading Volume: 13,627,961

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $886.8B

