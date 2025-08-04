Tsit Wing International Schedules Board Meeting for Financial Review

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Tsit Wing International Holdings Limited ( (HK:2119) ) has shared an announcement.

Tsit Wing International Holdings Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 14, 2025, to discuss and approve the unaudited financial results for the first half of 2025 and to consider the declaration of an interim dividend. This meeting is significant as it will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and potential shareholder returns, impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

Tsit Wing International Holdings Limited operates in the food and beverage industry, focusing on the production and distribution of coffee, tea, and related products. The company is based in Hong Kong and is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

Average Trading Volume: 219,377

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$432.4M

