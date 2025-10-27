Tsingtao Brewery Reports Strong Q3 Profits Despite Revenue Dip

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Tsingtao Brewery Co ( (HK:0168) ) has provided an update.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited has released its unaudited third quarterly report for 2025, showing a slight decrease in revenue by 0.17% compared to the same period last year, but an increase in total profit by 4.89%. The net profit attributable to shareholders rose by 1.62%, and the company saw a 7.82% increase in total equity attributable to shareholders, indicating a strong financial position despite a decrease in net cash flow from operating activities by 6.65%. These results reflect the company’s resilience and strategic positioning in the competitive brewing industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0168) stock is a Buy with a HK$61.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tsingtao Brewery Co stock, see the HK:0168 Stock Forecast page.

More about Tsingtao Brewery Co

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited is a Sino-foreign joint stock limited company based in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in the brewing industry, focusing on the production and distribution of beer, with a significant market presence in China and international markets.

YTD Price Performance: -0.89%

Average Trading Volume: 4,143,836

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$85.14B

See more data about 0168 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue