Tsingtao Brewery Announces Final Dividend for 2024

Tsingtao Brewery Co ( (HK:0168) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited has announced a final ordinary cash dividend of RMB 2.2 per share for the financial year ending December 31, 2024. This announcement reflects the company’s financial health and commitment to returning value to its shareholders, though specific details such as the payment date and withholding tax information are yet to be disclosed.

More about Tsingtao Brewery Co

Tsingtao Brewery Co. is a prominent player in the beverage industry, primarily focusing on the production and distribution of beer. The company is well-known for its flagship Tsingtao Beer, which has a significant market presence both domestically in China and internationally.

YTD Price Performance: 2.11%

Average Trading Volume: 4,055

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $11.94B

