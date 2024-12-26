TSH Resources Bhd. Executes Strategic Share Buyback

TSH Resources Bhd. (SG:TSH) has released an update.
TSH Resources Bhd. has executed a share buyback, acquiring 450,000 shares at prices ranging from MYR 1.220 to MYR 1.240, totaling MYR 557,032.80. These shares will be retained in treasury, contributing to a cumulative total of 13,449,000 treasury shares, representing 0.97329% of the issued shares. This strategic move hints at the company’s confidence in its financial health and future prospects.
