TSH Resources Berhad Executes Share Buyback

An announcement from TSH Resources Bhd. ( (SG:TSH) ) is now available.
TSH Resources Berhad announced a share buyback involving 200,000 shares at prices ranging from 1.190 to 1.200 Malaysian Ringgit per share, with a total expenditure of 240,906.71 MYR. The shares will be retained as treasury shares, bringing the cumulative net outstanding treasury shares to 20,650,200, which represents 1.49444% of the total issued shares.
More about TSH Resources Bhd.
YTD Price Performance: -3.95%
Average Trading Volume: 18,134
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell
Current Market Cap: S$499M
