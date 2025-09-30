Tsakos Energy Navigation Reports Decline in Q2 2025 Voyage Revenues Amid Market Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tsakos Energy Navigation ( (TEN) ) has shared an update.

In the second quarter of 2025, Tsakos Energy Navigation reported a 9.7% decline in voyage revenues compared to the same period in 2024, primarily due to weaker tanker market rates despite favorable market fundamentals like rising global oil demand and geopolitical tensions. The company saw an increase in fleet utilization to 96.6%, driven by fewer spot voyage arrangements and an increase in vessels operating under fixed-rate time charters, supported by the acquisition of new vessels and the impact of EU Emissions Trading System allowances. However, the overall revenue decrease was also influenced by reduced employment days due to dry-dockings and repositioning voyages.

The most recent analyst rating on (TEN) stock is a Buy with a $24.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tsakos Energy Navigation stock, see the TEN Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TEN is a Outperform.

Tsakos Energy Navigation’s stock is supported by strong technical indicators and attractive valuation metrics, despite financial performance challenges. The positive outlook from the earnings call further bolsters confidence in the company’s future prospects.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited is a prominent player in the maritime industry, primarily engaged in the transportation of energy products. The company operates a diversified fleet of modern tankers, providing services such as time charters, voyage charters, and pool arrangements, with a focus on global oil and energy transportation markets.

