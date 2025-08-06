Tryptamine Therapeutics Launches Groundbreaking Trial for Binge Eating Disorder Treatment

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Tryptamine Therapeutics ( (AU:TYP) ).

Tryptamine Therapeutics Limited has commenced patient recruitment for a groundbreaking clinical trial to treat Binge Eating Disorder (BED) using their proprietary TRP-8803, in collaboration with Swinburne University. The trial aims to assess the safety, efficacy, and feasibility of TRP-8803 when administered with psychotherapy. This initiative could significantly impact the treatment landscape for BED, the most common eating disorder in the US, by offering a potentially effective solution for a condition often associated with severe psychiatric comorbidities.

More about Tryptamine Therapeutics

Tryp Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing proprietary, novel formulations for the administration of psilocin in combination with psychotherapy to treat diseases with unmet medical needs. Their lead program, TRP-8803, is an IV-infused psilocin formulation aimed at addressing the limitations of oral psilocybin, such as reducing the time to onset and controlling the duration of the psychedelic experience.

Average Trading Volume: 1,775,916

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$47.48M

