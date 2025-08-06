Tryptamine Therapeutics Launches Groundbreaking Trial for Binge Eating Disorder

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
An announcement from Tryptamine Therapeutics ( (AU:TYP) ) is now available.
Tryptamine Therapeutics has initiated a world-first clinical trial in collaboration with Swinburne University to evaluate the safety and efficacy of TRP-8803, an IV-infused psilocin, for treating Binge Eating Disorder (BED). This trial, which follows promising results from a related study, aims to address BED’s significant market opportunity, given its prevalence and associated comorbidities. The company has also strengthened its board with the appointment of Herwig Janssen, a seasoned pharmaceutical executive, as Chairman, potentially enhancing its industry positioning and stakeholder confidence.
More about Tryptamine Therapeutics
Tryptamine Therapeutics Limited is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for various disorders. The company is involved in the research and development of psychedelic compounds, with a particular focus on psilocin-based therapies for mental health conditions.
Average Trading Volume: 1,775,916
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: A$47.48M
For a thorough assessment of TYP stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.