Tryptamine Therapeutics Initiates Groundbreaking Trial for Binge Eating Disorder Treatment

Tryptamine Therapeutics ( (AU:TYP) ) has shared an update.
Tryptamine Therapeutics has received ethics approval from Swinburne University to conduct a pioneering clinical trial using TRP-8803 for treating Binge Eating Disorder (BED), the most common eating disorder in the US and second in Australia. The trial aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of TRP-8803, administered with psychotherapy, in adult BED patients. This study not only seeks to address the significant unmet clinical need for BED treatment but also explores the potential of TRP-8803 in treating associated neuropsychiatric comorbidities such as depression, anxiety, and PTSD. With patient recruitment underway, the trial is expected to provide valuable insights into TRP-8803’s broader therapeutic applications.
More about Tryptamine Therapeutics
Tryptamine Therapeutics Limited is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing TRP-8803, a proprietary psilocin-based, IV-infused formulation with neuroplastic benefits. The company is dedicated to addressing large, unmet medical conditions, particularly in the field of neuropsychiatric disorders.
Average Trading Volume: 1,775,916
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: A$47.48M
