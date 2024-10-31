Tryptamine Therapeutics Advances with New Funding and Trials

Tryptamine Therapeutics (AU:TYP) has released an update.

Tryptamine Therapeutics has made significant strides in its clinical trials, notably with the successful completion of the Phase 1b study of its IV-infused psilocin solution, TRP-8803, and positive results from a Phase 2a trial using oral psilocybin (TRP-8802) for fibromyalgia treatment. The company has secured $6 million in new funding, enhancing its financial flexibility to advance these promising treatments, which have shown potential in improving pain and quality of life for patients. These developments position Tryptamine Therapeutics favorably for future clinical advancements and potential market impact.

