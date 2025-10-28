Truth Social Partners with Crypto.com for Prediction Markets

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Truth Social ( (DJT) ) has provided an update.

On October 28, 2025, Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. announced its plan to introduce prediction markets on its Truth Social platform through an exclusive partnership with Crypto.com | Derivatives North America. This move positions Truth Social as the first social media platform to offer prediction markets, allowing users to trade contracts on various events, including political and economic developments. The initiative is part of a broader strategy to expand Trump Media’s offerings and leverage its financial assets, aiming to democratize access to prediction markets and enhance user engagement. The integration will begin with beta testing in the U.S., followed by a global rollout.

More about Truth Social

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. operates in the social media and technology industry, managing platforms such as Truth Social, Truth+, and Truth.Fi. The company focuses on providing social media services, streaming content, and financial technology solutions, with a market focus on democratizing information and empowering users through innovative digital platforms.

Average Trading Volume: 6,414,304

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $4.39B

