Truth Social Launches Global Beta for Truth+ Platform

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 55% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Truth Social ( (DJT) ) has provided an announcement.

On June 30, 2025, Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. announced the global beta testing of its streaming platform, Truth+, which will now be available internationally, expanding beyond the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. This rollout includes the flagship Newsmax channel, marking its first availability in international markets without a VPN, aiming to broaden its audience and enhance viewership worldwide.

More about Truth Social

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. operates Truth Social, a social media platform aimed at promoting free expression, Truth+, a TV streaming service with family-friendly content, and Truth.Fi, a financial services and FinTech brand. The company seeks to challenge Big Tech’s control over free speech by providing alternative platforms.

Average Trading Volume: 7,744,672

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $4.82B

Find detailed analytics on DJT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue