Truth Social Launches Beta Testing for AI Search

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Truth Social ( (DJT) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On August 6, 2025, Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. announced the public Beta testing of its new AI search feature, Truth Search AI, on the Truth Social platform. This initiative, in partnership with AI company Perplexity, aims to enhance user experience by providing direct, contextually accurate answers with transparent citations, thereby strengthening Truth Social’s role in the Patriot Economy.

More about Truth Social

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. operates Truth Social, a social media platform designed as a safe space for free expression, Truth+, a TV streaming platform with family-friendly content, and Truth.Fi, a FinTech brand focusing on America First investment vehicles.

Average Trading Volume: 8,504,031

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $4.54B

See more data about DJT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue