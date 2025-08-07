Truth Social Expands Content with Great American Media

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Truth Social ( (DJT) ) has issued an announcement.

On August 7, 2025, Trump Media & Technology Group announced the launch of a new on-demand content slate from Great American Media on its streaming platform, Truth+. This expansion includes faith-based and family-friendly programming available through the Truth+ Patriot Package, aiming to enhance the company’s market positioning by offering non-woke entertainment that aligns with American values.

More about Truth Social

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. operates in the technology and media industry, focusing on providing platforms for free expression and family-friendly content. The company manages Truth Social, a social media platform, Truth+, a TV streaming service, and is launching Truth.Fi, a FinTech brand.

Average Trading Volume: 8,578,908

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $4.54B

