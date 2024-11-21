Trustpilot Group PLC Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

Trustpilot Group Plc (GB:TRST) has released an update.

Trustpilot Group PLC has continued its share buyback program, purchasing 50,000 of its ordinary shares at a volume-weighted average price of 279 pence per share on the London Stock Exchange. Since the start of the buyback initiative in September, Trustpilot has acquired over 4.3 million shares for cancellation, totaling over £10 million. This strategic move aims to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

