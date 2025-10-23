Trustpilot CEO Acquires Significant Shareholding

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Trustpilot Group Plc ( (GB:TRST) ) is now available.

Trustpilot Group Plc announced a series of share purchases by its CEO, Adrian Blair, as part of transactions conducted on the London Stock Exchange. The transactions, involving a total of 123,923 ordinary shares, reflect a significant investment in the company, potentially signaling confidence in its future performance and stability. This move may impact stakeholder perceptions and market positioning, as it underscores executive commitment to the company’s growth and success.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:TRST) stock is a Hold with a £241.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Trustpilot Group Plc stock, see the GB:TRST Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:TRST Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:TRST is a Neutral.

Trustpilot Group Plc’s overall stock score is primarily driven by its strong financial performance, with significant revenue growth and improving profitability. However, the high P/E ratio suggests overvaluation, and the technical analysis indicates mixed signals with short-term bullish momentum but longer-term bearish trends. The absence of dividend yield further impacts the valuation negatively.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:TRST stock, click here.

More about Trustpilot Group Plc

Trustpilot Group Plc operates in the online review industry, providing a platform for consumers to share feedback on businesses. The company focuses on enhancing transparency and trust between consumers and businesses through its review services.

Average Trading Volume: 1,874,096

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £812M

For detailed information about TRST stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue