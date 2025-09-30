Trustpilot Announces Total Voting Rights Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Trustpilot Group PLC, a company known for its online review platform, announced that its total issued ordinary share capital consists of 407,226,044 ordinary shares, each with one voting right. This information is crucial for shareholders to determine their notification requirements under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:TRST) stock is a Hold with a £246.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Trustpilot Group Plc stock, see the GB:TRST Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:TRST Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:TRST is a Neutral.

Trustpilot Group Plc’s overall stock score is primarily driven by strong financial performance and improving cash flow metrics. However, the high P/E ratio suggests overvaluation, which significantly impacts the overall score. Technical analysis shows mixed signals, with short-term bullish momentum but longer-term bearish trends.

More about Trustpilot Group Plc

Average Trading Volume: 1,667,695

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £914.1M

