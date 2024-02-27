TrustBIX Inc. Optimistic Despite Q1 Revenue Dip

TrustBix, Inc. (TSE:TBIX) has released an update.

TrustBIX Inc. reports a significant drop in operating expenses by 57.4% and a decrease in revenue by 29.7% for the first quarter ending December 31, 2023. CEO Hubert Lau sees this period as a turning point, as strategic reviews and operational changes have been implemented, focusing on the ViewTrak and indoor farming sectors. These financial adjustments have laid the groundwork for the company’s anticipated future growth.

