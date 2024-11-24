TruScreen to Launch Cervical Cancer Screening in Vietnam

TruScreen Group Ltd. (AU:TRU) has released an update.

TruScreen Group Ltd. has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ho Chi Minh City Public Health Association and Gorton Health Services to launch a five-year cervical cancer screening program in Vietnam, targeting 260,000 women. The program, set to begin in early 2025, will utilize TruScreen’s real-time, non-invasive screening technology to enhance early detection in large populations. This initiative underscores TruScreen’s capability to deliver effective health solutions in low-and-middle-income countries, further cementing its role in global health initiatives.

