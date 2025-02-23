Trump Administration’s Proposed Workforce Cuts Pose Risks for First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Class A (FCNCA) has disclosed a new risk, in the Economy & Political Environment category.

The proposed alterations by the Trump administration to reduce the federal workforce and possibly eliminate various government agencies could significantly impact First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Class A. These changes, aimed at fundamentally altering the federal government’s size and scope, may lead to unpredictable economic effects across different sectors and asset classes. The potential reduction in government funding and policy shifts might adversely affect the bank’s customers and overall business operations. As these developments unfold, the financial condition and results of operations for the company remain uncertain, presenting a notable risk factor.

Overall, Wall Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on FCNCA stock based on 5 Buys and 4 Holds.

