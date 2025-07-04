Truly International Holdings Reports Mixed Turnover Results for June 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Truly International Holdings ( (HK:0732) ) has shared an update.

Truly International Holdings Limited reported an unaudited net consolidated turnover of approximately HK$1,441 million for June 2025, marking a 9.4% increase compared to June 2024. However, the company’s unaudited net accumulative consolidated turnover for the first half of 2025 was approximately HK$8,098 million, reflecting a 5.7% decrease from the same period in 2024. This announcement aims to inform shareholders and potential investors about the company’s latest business developments, advising caution in dealing with its shares.

More about Truly International Holdings

Truly International Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. It operates in the electronics industry, focusing on the production and supply of electronic components and products.

Average Trading Volume: 3,467,360

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$3.4B

