Trulieve Cannabis Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results

Trulieve Cannabis ( (TSE:TRUL) ) has provided an update.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. reported its second quarter 2025 financial results, highlighting a revenue of $302 million and a gross margin of 61%. Despite a net loss of $14 million, the company achieved an adjusted EBITDA of $111 million and expanded its retail presence with new dispensaries in Florida and Ohio. The company also launched new products and supported social initiatives, positioning itself as a leader in the cannabis industry with strong operational metrics and a focus on growth and reform.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:TRUL) stock is a Buy with a C$24.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Trulieve Cannabis stock, see the TSE:TRUL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:TRUL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:TRUL is a Neutral.

Trulieve Cannabis scores moderately due to its financial performance challenges, primarily the negative net income and low free cash flow growth. Technical indicators show some positive momentum, but valuation metrics highlight potential overvaluation risks. The earnings call provides some optimism with operational improvements and growth strategies, but profitability remains a concern.

More about Trulieve Cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. is a leading cannabis company in the United States, focusing on the cultivation, production, and retail of cannabis products. The company operates 231 retail dispensaries and has over four million square feet of cultivation and processing capacity, emphasizing branded products and distribution across various states.

Average Trading Volume: 120,503

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$1.24B

