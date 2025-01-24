Trulieve Cannabis Expands with Relocation of Lancaster Dispensary

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Trulieve Cannabis ( (TSE:TRUL) ) has shared an update.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. announced the relocation of its affiliated medical marijuana dispensary to a new location in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, with a grand opening scheduled for January 31. This move aims to enhance patient access and underscores Trulieve’s commitment to expansion and strengthening relationships within the region, further solidifying its presence in the medical marijuana industry.

More about Trulieve Cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. is a leading, vertically integrated medical marijuana company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with significant market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. The company focuses on retail and distribution expansion through its hub strategy, offering innovative, high-quality products to enhance customer experiences and accessibility to medical marijuana.

YTD Price Performance: -19.37%

Average Trading Volume: 656,332

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $914.5M

