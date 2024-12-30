True North Copper Sees Changes in Substantial Holdings

True North Copper (AU:TNC) has released an update.

True North Copper Ltd has announced changes in the substantial holding of Regal Funds Management Pty Limited and its associates. The investment firm now has a significant interest in the company’s voting securities, reflecting strategic moves in their portfolio. This development is likely to attract attention from investors keen on the copper market and potential shifts in company control.

