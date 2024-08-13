True North Copper Ramps Up Queensland Mining

True North Copper (AU:TNC) has released an update.

True North Copper is advancing its position as a prospective copper producer in Australia with the successful ramp-up of mining activities at the Wallace North deposit in Queensland. The company has begun ore mining and is on schedule with its Cloncurry Copper Project, anticipating significant cash flow and has secured a crucial offtake agreement with global trader Glencore for its copper concentrate.

