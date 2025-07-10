TRU Precious Metals Exercises Initial Option on Quadro’s Staghorn Property

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Quadro Resources ( (TSE:QRO) ) has provided an update.

Quadro Resources Ltd. announced that TRU Precious Metals Corp. has exercised its Initial Option to acquire a 51% interest in Quadro’s Staghorn Property in Newfoundland and Labrador. This development marks a significant milestone in the partnership between the two companies, with TRU now having the opportunity to further increase its stake by an additional 14% within a 30-day period. The exercise of this option demonstrates TRU’s commitment to advancing the Staghorn project, potentially enhancing the property’s development and exploration prospects.

Quadro Resources Ltd. is a publicly traded mineral exploration company focused on advancing gold exploration projects across North America. It is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘QRO’ and holds a 49% ownership interest in the Staghorn property, which is optioned to TRU Precious Metals Corp., and fully owns the Long Lake property.

Average Trading Volume: 53,938

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$997.9K

