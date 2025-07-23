Tron to Ring Nasdaq Opening Bell on July 24

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Tron ( (TRON) ) has issued an announcement.

On July 23, 2025, Tron Inc. announced that it would ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell on July 24, 2025, marking a significant milestone in its transformation into a next-generation technology and digital innovation leader. Led by Justin Sun, the event underscores Tron’s strategic expansion into blockchain-powered treasury holdings and its commitment to building shareholder value through innovation and strategic leadership.

More about Tron

Tron Inc., formerly known as SRM Entertainment, Inc., is a publicly traded company at the forefront of blockchain-integrated treasury strategies. It holds the largest TRON (TRX) token holdings and is dedicated to transparency and the adoption of decentralized finance for long-term value creation. The company also designs, develops, and manufactures custom merchandise, including toys and souvenirs for major theme parks and entertainment venues worldwide, with products based on popular entertainment franchises.

Average Trading Volume: 8,398,759

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Find detailed analytics on TRON stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue