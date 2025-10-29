Troax Group Sets Ambitious 2030 Financial Targets

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Troax Group AB Class A ( (SE:TROAX) ) just unveiled an update.

Troax Group AB has announced new financial targets for 2030, aiming to double its turnover to at least 550 million euros and maintain a profitability target of at least a 20% adjusted operating margin. The company plans to achieve this through market share growth, strategic acquisitions, and a focus on becoming a reputable partner for security solutions, while maintaining disciplined capital use and a strong financial structure.

More about Troax Group AB Class A

Troax Group is a leading global supplier specializing in indoor perimeter protection for manufacturing and warehousing environments. The company develops innovative safety solutions to protect people, property, and processes, with a strong sales force and efficient supply chain. Troax operates in 42 countries, employing around 1200 people, with its head office in Hillerstorp, Sweden.

