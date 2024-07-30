TrivarX’s AI Tool Shows Promise in Depression Screening

TrivarX Limited (AU:TRI) has released an update.

TrivarX Limited has announced promising results from its Phase 2 SAMDE study, where its MEB-001 AI-driven algorithm showed high performance in screening for Major Depressive Episodes (cMDE) during sleep. The study’s positive outcome, with the algorithm demonstrating 87% sensitivity and 97% negative predictive value, suggests MEB-001 could become the first depression screening tool in sleep centers. These findings represent a significant milestone for the company, highlighting a potential breakthrough in the early detection and diagnosis of depression.

