TrivarX Showcases Tech at Invest Roadshow

TrivarX Limited, an innovator in mental health technology, is presenting at the TechKnow Invest Roadshow in Sydney and Melbourne on the 30th and 31st of July 2024. The company’s COO, Mr Kai Sun, will showcase their advancements in early detection and screening of mental health conditions. For those unable to attend, the presentations will be streamed live online, with links provided by the company.

