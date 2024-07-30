TrivarX Limited Welcomes New Director

TrivarX Limited (AU:TRI) has released an update.

TrivarX Limited has announced the appointment of Tony Keating as a director, effective from July 29, 2024. Alongside the appointment, the company disclosed that Keating has a significant interest in TrivarX through Littles Brook Consulting Pty Ltd, with 1,100,000 ordinary shares and 10,000,000 unlisted options expiring in May 2027. The disclosure is in compliance with ASX listing rules and the Corporations Act requirements.

For further insights into AU:TRI stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.