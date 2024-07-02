Triumph New Energy Unveils New Board Structure

Triumph New Energy Company (HK:1108) has released an update.

Triumph New Energy Company Limited, previously known as ‘LUOYANG GLASS COMPANY LIMITED’, has announced its updated Board of Directors lineup and the establishment of five key committees within the board. Each committee is chaired by a member of the board and includes a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, aiming to streamline operations and enhance corporate governance.

