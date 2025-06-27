Trisura Group Ltd. Announces Shareholder Meeting Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Trisura Group Ltd ( (TSE:TSU) ).

Trisura Group Ltd. announced the results of its virtual annual and special meeting of shareholders, where all nine nominees proposed for election to the board of directors were successfully elected. This outcome reflects strong shareholder support for the current management and board, potentially reinforcing the company’s strategic direction and stability in the specialty insurance market.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:TSU) stock is a Buy with a C$51.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Trisura Group Ltd stock, see the TSE:TSU Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:TSU Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:TSU is a Outperform.

Trisura Group Ltd’s overall score is driven by strong growth and strategic execution as highlighted in both the earnings call and corporate events. Technical indicators also support a positive outlook. While financial performance shows areas of strength, improvements in cash flow and net profitability could enhance the score further.

More about Trisura Group Ltd

Trisura Group Ltd. is a specialty insurance provider operating in the Surety, Warranty, Corporate Insurance, Program, and Fronting business lines. The company conducts its insurance operations primarily in Canada and the United States through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Trisura Group Ltd. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘TSU’.

Average Trading Volume: 92,522

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$2.06B

