Triple Point Social Housing REIT Proposes Investment Policy Changes Amid Provider Challenges

An announcement from Triple Point Social Housing REIT PLC ( (GB:SOHO) ) is now available.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT PLC has announced a proposal to amend its Investment Policy, which includes increasing the maximum exposure to individual approved providers and removing the commitment not to actively seek asset disposals. This change is driven by financial challenges with My Space Housing Solutions, one of their approved providers, which has failed to pay rent since mid-2024. The company seeks to reduce financial and operational risks by finding alternative providers and believes the policy adjustments will better align with shareholder interests while maintaining service quality for residents.

More about Triple Point Social Housing REIT PLC

Triple Point Social Housing REIT PLC is a UK-based Real Estate Investment Trust focusing primarily on newly developed social housing assets. It emphasizes supported housing and maintains a portfolio with long-term, inflation-linked leases with approved providers, such as housing associations and local authorities.

YTD Price Performance: -2.02%

Average Trading Volume: 709,153

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £229M

