Triple Point Energy Completes Sale of Final Investments, Nears Wind Down Completion

Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company PLC ( (GB:TENT) ) has shared an announcement.

Triple Point Energy Transition PLC has completed the sale of its last remaining investments, including a hydro-electric portfolio and LED receivables finance agreements, for £44.1 million. This marks the near completion of its managed wind down strategy within a year, achieving 89% of the portfolio’s carrying value in a challenging market. The company plans to announce how it will return this value to shareholders shortly.

More about Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company PLC

Triple Point Energy Transition PLC is an investment trust focused on assets that support the transition to a lower carbon, more efficient energy system, aiding the UK in achieving Net Zero. Managed by Triple Point Investment Management LLP, the company specializes in energy transition and decentralized energy projects, handling private, institutional, and public capital.

YTD Price Performance: 0.89%

Average Trading Volume: 196,239

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £45.51M

