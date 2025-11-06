Trinity Capital Inc. Achieves Record Funding and Income Growth

Trinity Capital, Inc. ( (TRIN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Trinity Capital, Inc. presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Trinity Capital Inc., a prominent alternative asset manager, specializes in providing private credit market access and tailored debt solutions for growth-oriented companies across various sectors, including Sponsor Finance, Equipment Finance, Tech Lending, Asset-Based Lending, and Life Sciences. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates internationally with a strategic presence in the United States and London.

In its third-quarter 2025 financial report, Trinity Capital Inc. announced a record funding achievement of $471 million and a significant 22.3% year-over-year growth in total investment income, reaching $75.6 million. The company’s net asset value (NAV) also hit a new high of $998 million, reflecting a robust performance.

Key financial metrics for the quarter include a net investment income of $37 million, a 25.9% increase from the previous year, and a return on average equity of 15.3%. The company reported gross investment commitments of $773 million and funded investments totaling $470.6 million. Additionally, Trinity Capital maintained its streak of consistent or increased dividends for the 23rd consecutive quarter, distributing $0.51 per share.

Trinity Capital’s investment portfolio grew to approximately $2.2 billion, with secured loans comprising the majority. The company expanded its KeyBank credit facility and issued $125 million in unsecured notes to manage its debt and fund further investments. Despite a slight increase in leverage, the company maintains a strong liquidity position with $217.9 million available.

Looking ahead, Trinity Capital’s management remains optimistic about future opportunities, driven by strong momentum in its direct lending platform and a continued focus on delivering exceptional value to investors and partners.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue