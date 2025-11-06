Trinity Capital Inc. Achieves Record Funding and Income Growth

Trinity Capital, Inc. ( (TRIN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Trinity Capital, Inc. presented to its investors.
Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
Trinity Capital Inc., a prominent alternative asset manager, specializes in providing private credit market access and tailored debt solutions for growth-oriented companies across various sectors, including Sponsor Finance, Equipment Finance, Tech Lending, Asset-Based Lending, and Life Sciences. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates internationally with a strategic presence in the United States and London.
In its third-quarter 2025 financial report, Trinity Capital Inc. announced a record funding achievement of $471 million and a significant 22.3% year-over-year growth in total investment income, reaching $75.6 million. The company’s net asset value (NAV) also hit a new high of $998 million, reflecting a robust performance.
Key financial metrics for the quarter include a net investment income of $37 million, a 25.9% increase from the previous year, and a return on average equity of 15.3%. The company reported gross investment commitments of $773 million and funded investments totaling $470.6 million. Additionally, Trinity Capital maintained its streak of consistent or increased dividends for the 23rd consecutive quarter, distributing $0.51 per share.
Trinity Capital’s investment portfolio grew to approximately $2.2 billion, with secured loans comprising the majority. The company expanded its KeyBank credit facility and issued $125 million in unsecured notes to manage its debt and fund further investments. Despite a slight increase in leverage, the company maintains a strong liquidity position with $217.9 million available.
Looking ahead, Trinity Capital’s management remains optimistic about future opportunities, driven by strong momentum in its direct lending platform and a continued focus on delivering exceptional value to investors and partners.