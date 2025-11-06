Trimble Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Trimble Inc. ( (TRMB) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Trimble Inc. presented to its investors.

Trimble Inc. is a global technology company that specializes in connecting the physical and digital worlds through precise positioning, modeling, and data analytics, primarily serving industries such as construction, geospatial, and transportation.

In its third quarter of 2025, Trimble Inc. reported financial results that exceeded expectations, highlighted by record levels of annualized recurring revenue and gross margin. The company also announced an upward revision of its full-year guidance, reflecting strong execution of its Connect & Scale strategy.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included a revenue of $901.2 million, marking a 3% year-over-year increase, with a notable 10% rise on an organic basis. The annualized recurring revenue reached $2.31 billion, up 6% year-over-year and 14% organically. The company’s GAAP operating income was $150.5 million, with a net income of $111.5 million, while non-GAAP figures showed an operating income of $254.2 million and net income of $194.7 million. Additionally, Trimble repurchased $50 million worth of shares in the third quarter.

Trimble’s management expressed confidence in the company’s strategic direction, as evidenced by the raised full-year 2025 guidance. The company now anticipates full-year revenue between $3,545 million and $3,585 million, with GAAP earnings per share ranging from $1.69 to $1.77 and non-GAAP earnings per share from $3.04 to $3.12.

Looking ahead, Trimble’s management remains optimistic about the company’s growth prospects, driven by its strategic initiatives and robust financial performance. The company continues to focus on enhancing its competitive differentiation and delivering compelling growth through its Connect & Scale strategy.

